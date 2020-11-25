Pattie Gray Joyner Gambardella, 93, of Chesapeake, VA, loving wife, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend to many, passed away on November 21, 2020 to be reunited with the love of her life, her husband and friend Joseph Gambardella. Pattie was born in Weldon, NC, daughter of Sarah Elizabeth Myrick Joyner and Lee Buck Joyner. She attended college in North Carolina until her family moved to Norfolk, VA. At that time, she transferred her studies to Stuart Circle Hospital's Nursing Program. After graduation, she worked for DePaul Hospital as a Registered Nurse and later became employed by Sears Roebuck and Company in Norfolk as an Industrial Nurse. While she retired from Sears, her caring nature continued to serve her community and church.
Pattie and Joe were married on December 23, 1950 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Norfolk, VA. Throughout her life, she served and supported the church through her talents of sewing, supporting the Covenant House, and was a member of Martha's Circle.
During her life, she enjoyed traveling to visit family on the west coast with her husband, traveling to Italy with friends, cooking for friends and family and always giving of herself for the betterment of others. Pattie was a good person.
Pattie is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Gambardella and her brother, William Henry Joyner. She is survived by her sisters, Sarah Gotchy and Mary Powers, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and countless friends and their children whom she always treated as her own.
Funeral Services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Sat., November 28, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the General Fund, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family through www.hdoliver.com
.