1/
Pattie J. Gambardella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pattie Gray Joyner Gambardella, 93, of Chesapeake, VA, loving wife, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend to many, passed away on November 21, 2020 to be reunited with the love of her life, her husband and friend Joseph Gambardella. Pattie was born in Weldon, NC, daughter of Sarah Elizabeth Myrick Joyner and Lee Buck Joyner. She attended college in North Carolina until her family moved to Norfolk, VA. At that time, she transferred her studies to Stuart Circle Hospital's Nursing Program. After graduation, she worked for DePaul Hospital as a Registered Nurse and later became employed by Sears Roebuck and Company in Norfolk as an Industrial Nurse. While she retired from Sears, her caring nature continued to serve her community and church.

Pattie and Joe were married on December 23, 1950 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Norfolk, VA. Throughout her life, she served and supported the church through her talents of sewing, supporting the Covenant House, and was a member of Martha's Circle.

During her life, she enjoyed traveling to visit family on the west coast with her husband, traveling to Italy with friends, cooking for friends and family and always giving of herself for the betterment of others. Pattie was a good person.

Pattie is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Gambardella and her brother, William Henry Joyner. She is survived by her sisters, Sarah Gotchy and Mary Powers, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and countless friends and their children whom she always treated as her own.

Funeral Services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Sat., November 28, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the General Fund, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family through www.hdoliver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved