Paul â€œPopsâ€ Ashton Rooney was born on May 13, 1962 in Canada to Ralph Rooney and Kara Symons. Being part of a Navy family, he was given the opportunity to travel to many places around the world. It wasnâ€™t until the 1970â€™s that Paul first stepped on American soil. When he did, it was in Key West, FL where he spent many years before moving to Virginia Beach. Paul attended Kellam High School and started his first job at London Bridge Exxon. It was this job that led Pops into a 40-year career managing different automotive businesses until he recently retired due to a disability.



Paul loved fishing and being with his family and friends. Most of all, he loved his grandson, Ayden, and all the time they shared.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan; Daughter, Stephanie (Ian); grandson, Ayden; brother, Brian Rooney of Key West; Step-father, Denny Konrad of Suffolk; uncle, Phil Rooney of Virginia; aunt, Heather Tomasck of Florida.



A word from Paulâ€™s loving wife, Susan:



â€œPaul was my best friend, soul mate, and love of my life. He will be truly missed by so many that knew him. He was taken way too soon. We lost an amazing man, husband, father, and most of all the best Pops. I love you.â€



Ayden said, â€œHe is our angel now.â€



Services will be announced at a later date. Small service at sea in the near future as well in Key West to be with his mother a celebration of life will be at a later date. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019