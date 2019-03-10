|
Paul Calvin Geiger, Jr., of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on March 7, 2019.Paul was born in Baltimore, MD on September 18, 1946. Paul was the second of six children born to the late Paul Calvin Geiger, Sr., and the late Sarah Morris Geiger.Paul graduated from Towson Catholic High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Paul was a member of The American Legion Post 0183.Paul retired from Crown Cork & Seal after many years as an accountant.Paul was predeceased by his wife, Charlene Murawski Geiger; his brother, David Geiger; sister, Diane May; brother-in-law, Robert May; and nephews, Brian May and Daniel Karr.Paul is survived by his sister, Nancy Karr; brothers, Kenneth and Mark Geiger; sisters-in-law, Gloria, Mary and Patricia Geiger, Monica CoFiell and her husband, Gene; and many nieces and nephews.Arrangements are private. Online condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019