On June 2, 2019 Paul Clinton Ewing Jr. called home to be with the Lord. Paul was born August 16, 1946 to Odaris Jackson Ewing and Paul Clinton Ewing Sr. who both preceded him in death. Paul was the oldest of five children, and preceded in death by his sister Lynn Hawkins. Paul was educated in the Norfolk Public School system.In 1971 Paul joined the ILA Local 1248 in Norfolk. Because of his passion for his job and his immense work ethic he retired as a longshoreman after 30 years of service. Paul was a family man and loving husband, who met the love of his life in high school, Linda Wyche in 1961. The two were united in holy matrimony on March 3, 1963; and from this union two sons were born, Paul Clinton Ewing III, who preceded him in death, and Corey Delmar Ewing (Tesha) of Glenn Dale, MD. He leaves to cherish four grandchildren, Corey Ewing Jr. and Coren Ewing of Glenn Dale, Maryland; and Charity Ewing of North Carolina; and Mariah Shelton of Norfolk, VA; one great grand, Mia Smith; one Aunt Audrey Brown of Chesapeake, VA; three sisters, Theodora Osibogun (Ade) of Virginia Beach; Denise Ewing-Williams of Richmond, VA; and Jil Robinson, a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and loving relatives. A viewing will be June 7 from 2-8pm and the family will receive friends from 6-7pm at Riddick Funeral Service, a funeral will be conducted June 8, 12noon at Grace Episcopal Church, burial in Calvary Cemetery. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary