Paul Condoyiannis, 90, of Chesapeake passed away June 23, 2019. Paul was a native of Norfolk, born to the late Demetrios E. and Hattie Burnett Condoyiannis. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the United States Army, as well as the Naval Reserves. Paul was a member and past Master of the Atlantic Lodge #2 AF & AM as well as the Scottish Rite Bodies of Norfolk and Khedive Temple of the Shrine. He retired from the Virginia Dept. of Transportation where he worked as an Emergency Crewman at the Elizabeth River Tunnel. He was also a member of South Norfolk Baptist Church.



He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Christine W. Condoyiannis; sons, George P. Condoyiannis and Robert P. Condoyiannis (Alma M.); and a grandson, Austin R. Condoyiannis; and two step-grandchildren, John D. Large, and Samantha N. Bacalso.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kyle Rader officiating. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to South Norfolk Baptist Church, Chesapeake, VA. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 26, 2019