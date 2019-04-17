Paul Cromwell Brumley (90) was born in Knotts Island, N.C. to the late Minnie Hall Ballance and Edgar Wright Brumley, Sr. He passed away on April 7, 2019, 31 days after the loss of his beloved wife, Judy Brumley. As a testament to their lifelong love story, they were married for over 69 glorious years. Paul grew up on â€œKnotts Island Bayâ€ where he loved to hunt and fish. He passed his love of the water to his children and grandchildren. Paul began his career with VEPCO as a lineman, retiring 35 years later as a proud serviceman. He also petitioned the Virginia Beach Masonic Lodge, (#274) where he was a current master mason with 65 years serving as tiler for a period of time. He had a keen interest in the ministries Hope Haven provides for the children of Va. Beach. Paul had a great love for his family. He is survived by his daughter, Jill B. Sarver (Jim), a son, Patrick N. Brumley, Sr. (Karen). Grandchildren, Judson Sarver, Berend Sarver, Tiffany B. Stuflick, Sarah B. Lightner, and Patrick Brumley, Jr. Great-grandchildren, Noah, Korey, Eli, Marley, Ruthie, Mya, Kylie, Ethan, Tessa, Lillie, sister-in-law Anna Spence, many nieces, nephews, caring neighbors and a loving family friend, Kellie Williams. His beloved wife Judy, their son David, his parents, brother and sisters preceded him in death. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am in the social hall of Oak Grove Baptist Church with the memorial service immediately afterward at the same location, 691 Princess Anne Rd., Va. Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oak Grove Baptist Church building fund or to Hope Haven. Thank you from the Brumley and Sarver families. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary