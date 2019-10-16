|
Paul Dennis "Denny" Cross, 59, was taken away from us too soon on October 13, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late, Paul Matthew and Gloria Griffin Cross. Denny was a 1983 graduate of Virginia Tech. He was a funny and outgoing man who loved music, darts, playing pool, cooking/grilling for his family and friends, going to the beach, fishing and watching his Minnesota Vikings play on Sundays. Most of all, he always enjoyed spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 35 years, Melody L. Cross; son, Paul D. Cross, Jr. (fiancÃ©e, Cheryl); daughter, Tara Cross; siblings, Realand Cross, David Cross (Yvonne); K-9 companion, Callie and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
"Denny, you are my best friend and I will always love and miss you."-Melody.
A service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2 pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5-7 pm. He will be laid to rest at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may share a story or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019