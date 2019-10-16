The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul D. "Denny" Cross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul D. "Denny" Cross Obituary
Paul Dennis "Denny" Cross, 59, was taken away from us too soon on October 13, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late, Paul Matthew and Gloria Griffin Cross. Denny was a 1983 graduate of Virginia Tech. He was a funny and outgoing man who loved music, darts, playing pool, cooking/grilling for his family and friends, going to the beach, fishing and watching his Minnesota Vikings play on Sundays. Most of all, he always enjoyed spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 35 years, Melody L. Cross; son, Paul D. Cross, Jr. (fiancÃ©e, Cheryl); daughter, Tara Cross; siblings, Realand Cross, David Cross (Yvonne); K-9 companion, Callie and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.

"Denny, you are my best friend and I will always love and miss you."-Melody.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2 pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5-7 pm. He will be laid to rest at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may share a story or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now