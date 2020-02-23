|
|
Paul Davis Parr, 72, passed away February 19, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth to the late Bertrand and Gladys Miller Parr.
Paul is survived by his wife, Trudy; three children, Paul Scott Parr (Tina Marie), Eric Parr, and Cindy Sutton (Ric); one brother, Garry Parr (Mary); and four grandchildren: Alexander Parr, Amanda Parr, Hannah Sutton, and Reagan Sutton.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11 a.m., February 24 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 536 Homestead Rd., Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oasis Social Ministries, 800 Williamsburg Ave., Portsmouth, VA 23704. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020