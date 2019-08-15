Home

Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory
Paul Edward Wilson Obituary
Paul Edward Wilson unexpectedly passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 and our angel received his wings.

Paul graduated from Lakeland High School in 2002. He was a very kindhearted person, who loved his family. He was the best son, husband father, brother and uncle.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Trisha D. Wilson; his children, Jeremy E. Wilson and Keira N. Wilson and his parents, Debbie and Thomas Wilson of Suffolk; siblings, Thomas A. Wilson, Jr. of Copenhagen Denmark and Melissa Wilson of Suffolk; grandmother, Bessie Zall of New Jersey; great Aunt, Constance Price of Suffolk and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Garland Hines on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory at 2 PM. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 15, 2019
