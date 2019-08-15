|
|
Paul Edward Wilson unexpectedly passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 and our angel received his wings.
Paul graduated from Lakeland High School in 2002. He was a very kindhearted person, who loved his family. He was the best son, husband father, brother and uncle.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Trisha D. Wilson; his children, Jeremy E. Wilson and Keira N. Wilson and his parents, Debbie and Thomas Wilson of Suffolk; siblings, Thomas A. Wilson, Jr. of Copenhagen Denmark and Melissa Wilson of Suffolk; grandmother, Bessie Zall of New Jersey; great Aunt, Constance Price of Suffolk and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Garland Hines on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory at 2 PM. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 15, 2019