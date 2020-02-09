|
|
Paul Edwin Hale, 83, passed away on February 7, 2020 in a local hospital. Mr. Hale was a native of Caribou, Maine and was the son of the late, George and Aurore Hale. He has lived in the Tidewater area since joining the Navy after graduating high school. He retired from the Grocery Business after many years, and later became a self employed General Contractor. Paul was known for his grocery shopping expertise, extreme couponing, and knowing where to find a good deal. He was a member of Church of Christ at Creeds.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Doris Hale, his three children, Dianne King and her husband Wayne, Christel Hale, and Jody Park, and her husband Bill, three brothers, Richard "Ricky" Hale and his wife Cathy, Jeffrey Hale and his wife Heidi, and Harold Hale, a sister, Patsy Burleigh, four grandchildren, Harley, Lynnsey, Avery, and Wyatt, and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by two brothers, John "Galen" Hale, and George "Gary" Hale, and two sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Wallace, and Ruth Kozlowski.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday February 11, 2020 in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Church of Christ at Creeds by John Boyer, Senior Minister, 5500 Morris Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23457. Interment will follow in Charity United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Church of Christ at Creeds. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020