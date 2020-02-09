The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts.
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Christ at Creeds
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Edwin Hale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Edwin Hale Obituary
Paul Edwin Hale, 83, passed away on February 7, 2020 in a local hospital. Mr. Hale was a native of Caribou, Maine and was the son of the late, George and Aurore Hale. He has lived in the Tidewater area since joining the Navy after graduating high school. He retired from the Grocery Business after many years, and later became a self employed General Contractor. Paul was known for his grocery shopping expertise, extreme couponing, and knowing where to find a good deal. He was a member of Church of Christ at Creeds.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Doris Hale, his three children, Dianne King and her husband Wayne, Christel Hale, and Jody Park, and her husband Bill, three brothers, Richard "Ricky" Hale and his wife Cathy, Jeffrey Hale and his wife Heidi, and Harold Hale, a sister, Patsy Burleigh, four grandchildren, Harley, Lynnsey, Avery, and Wyatt, and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by two brothers, John "Galen" Hale, and George "Gary" Hale, and two sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Wallace, and Ruth Kozlowski.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday February 11, 2020 in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Church of Christ at Creeds by John Boyer, Senior Minister, 5500 Morris Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23457. Interment will follow in Charity United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Church of Christ at Creeds. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -