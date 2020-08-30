1/
Paul F. Darrah
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Paul F Darrah, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020. Paul was born July 26, 1928 in Louisville, Ohio to Joseph and Rolene Darrah He was the second oldest of 9 children. He was married to Grace Haesloop Darrah until her death December 2, 2007. Paul was the beloved father of Paul Darrah Jr and wife Amy of Darien, Connecticut and Keith Darrah and wife Tammy of Montclair, Virginia and grandfather to Matthew and Alexandra Darrah of Darien and Matthew Macejka and Nicolas Darrah of Montclair. He is survived by his two brothers, Carl and Ronald Darrah and sister, Rosalee Ruzinski, and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Paul will always be remembered for his good nature and kind heart and will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.



Paul will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery beside his wife Grace who also served in the US Navy. A memorial service will be scheduled at the Navy Chapel at the time of the burial. Memorial donations may be made in Paul's memory to Alzheimer's Association: www.alz.org/donate.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 30, 2020.
