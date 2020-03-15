|
|
Paul H. Williamson, Sr., of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Born in Baltimore, MD in 1938, Paul was the third of eight children to parents, Reese Franklin, Sr., and Bertha Williamson. Paul fell in love with Betty Ilean Diehl and in 1956 the two were wed and Paul joined the US Navy. Paul and Betty had 5 children during their 32 years of marriage, Ralph Reese Williamson (Edythe), Paul H. Williamson, Jr., (Cynthia), Barbara Ann Gembitsky (Michael), Patricia Lynn Joyner (Larry), and Betty Jean Jones (Brian). Paul continued to grow his family when he married Geraldine in 1993, adding her two children, Janice Myers-Hollowell and James Santore (Lisa); in 2014 Paul married Carolyn Marie, adding her two children, Jennifer Duffin (Jamie) and John Wallace.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, Reese Franklin, Sr., and Bertha Williamson; wives, Betty Ilean and Geraldine; son, Paul H. Williamson, Jr., grandson, Scott Adam Williamson; brothers, Reese Franklin, Jr., Richard, and David Williamson; and sister, Charlotte Simon.
Left to cherish his memory are many: 8 children and their spouses, 21 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren; brothers, William and Joe Williamson; sister, Aileen Klawitter; and beloved daughter-in-law, Cynthia Williamson.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 6pm to 8pm at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 1485 Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach. A funeral service will be held at Hollomon Brown Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 10:00am. Graveside commitment service will be held Wednesday the 18th at 12:15pm at Parklawn Memorial Park, 6551 Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA.
A retired Master Chief and dedicated Republican, Paul greatly enjoyed talking politics. In lieu of flowers, Paul would appreciate you continuing to keep America great and vote Republican, or, if you prefer, make donations to Disabled American Veterans. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020