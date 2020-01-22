|
Paul Herzing, 70, of Virginia Beach, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Paul was born on November 27, 1949 at Portsmouth Naval Hospital. He was a graduate of Granby High School in Norfolk. He served in the United States Army with the 82nd Airborne Division and received a National Defense Service Medal and a Parachute Badge. He was a dedicated employee in the cement industry for over 40 years working on underwater tunnel and bridge projects, including the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge.
Paul was a member of Nimmo United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach and enjoyed his years in the Nimmo Men's Club.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul Albert Herzing; mother, Geraldine Louise Herzing; sister, Carol Ann Bridges; brother, Norman Bernard Herzing; and mother-in-law, Betty Hatch Miller. Paul is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kathryn Malbon Herzing; son, David Scott Herzing; daughter, Amy Herzing Hey and husband, William Brandon Hey; and brothers, LaVern Richard Herzing, Michael Herzing, and Scott Alan Herzing. He is also survived by his "buddy" and dog, Max.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel in Virginia Beach. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Nimmo United Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020