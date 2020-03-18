|
Paul J. Capua left this world on March 14, 2020 to join his Heavenly Father. Paul was born in Detroit, MI to Louis and Jennie Capua on June 21, 1945. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Camillo, and sister Teresa Venter.
Paul is survived by his wife, Janet Clifton-Capua, his four-legged daughter, Storm, his sisters Rosalie Lockhart, of Seattle, WA., Carolyn Bielak (Dan) of Clarkston, MI., Maria Fronczak (Bob) of Gaithersburg, MD., and his brother-in-law Ted Clifton of Creswell, NC. Paul leaves behind many nieces and nephews, as well as his extended family the Shooks, Bennishs, McFeeleys, and special Godson, Kevin Shook.
Paul joined the Navy in 1967. After boot camp he was sent to Honolulu, HI for his first duty station. He spent 30+ years in the Navy with duty stations in Hawaii, Washington DC, California, Italy, South Africa, Rhode Island, Ohio and Virginia. He retired in 1997 with full honors.
Paul was an active member of Kempsville Christian Church where was recently baptized. He was also a member of the Family Circle Sunday School class.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Kempsville Christian Church/Restoration Hope or to your local SPCA. A celebration of life service will be held to honor Paul at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020