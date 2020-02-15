The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Oakvale Cemetery
Oakvale, WV
Paul J. Davis Obituary
Paul Jerome Davis, 71, passed away in Norfolk on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Paul was born in Frederick, Maryland to the late Gordon and Myra Davis. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Davis; children, Paul Davis, Jr., (Linda) and Lawrence McCauley (Elaine); granddaughter, Emma Davis as well as numerous other family members and friends. He loved gardening, working jigsaw puzzles and was very artistic and talented. He enjoyed listening to traditional country music in his spare time. He retired from the town of Mt. Airy, MD working in maintenance.

A visitation will be from 6-8pm, Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside location. A funeral service will be conducted at 2pm on Monday in the funeral home chapel, 5033 Rouse Dr., Virginia Beach, VA 23462. There will be a burial 2pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Oakvale Cemetery, Oakvale, WV. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 15, 2020
