Lieutenant Colonel Paul James Clemens, USA, Ret, 90, of Chesapeake, VA passed away in grace and peace at his home in the presence of his family on May 4, 2020. He was born in Greensburg, PA to the late Joseph and Catherine Clemens. Paul was a highly decorated Korean and Vietnam War veteran. He joined the Army as a Private in 1955, was promoted to Warrant Officer upon completion of helicopter flight school, then commissioned as an officer, ultimately retiring in September 1975 as a Lt. Col. He was the recipient of four Bronze Stars, seven Air Medals and multiple other meritorious service awards. After retirement, he served thirteen years as a manager for the Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority. Paul was a faithful husband and extraordinarily well-loved and devoted family man. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Betty Jean Clemens. Paul was adored by his surviving family members: daughter Cheryl Liberatore (Joseph), son Kenneth Clemens (Melissa), son Dennis Clemens; grandchildren, Erin DeBoer (Stephen), John Michael McCormick (Cynthia), Kara Bonvillian (John), Steven Clemens, Brady Winters, and Darin Winters; great grandchildren, Adelynn DeBoer, Kate DeBoer, Catherine McCormick and Caroline McCormick; brother, William Clemens; and sister, Bernadette Maximovich. Lt. Col. Paul Clemens will be buried at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service with full military honors will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in honor of Lt. Col. Paul Clemens be made to The Roc Solid Foundation (3333-B Station House Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23321 or https://rocsolidfoundation.liveimpactorg/fundraiser/li/8254/D/136377 ) or the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org). Please visit parrfuneralhome.com for further information and to post condolences.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from May 9 to May 10, 2020.