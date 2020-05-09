Paul James Clemens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lieutenant Colonel Paul James Clemens, USA, Ret, 90, of Chesapeake, VA passed away in grace and peace at his home in the presence of his family on May 4, 2020. He was born in Greensburg, PA to the late Joseph and Catherine Clemens. Paul was a highly decorated Korean and Vietnam War veteran. He joined the Army as a Private in 1955, was promoted to Warrant Officer upon completion of helicopter flight school, then commissioned as an officer, ultimately retiring in September 1975 as a Lt. Col. He was the recipient of four Bronze Stars, seven Air Medals and multiple other meritorious service awards. After retirement, he served thirteen years as a manager for the Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority. Paul was a faithful husband and extraordinarily well-loved and devoted family man. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Betty Jean Clemens. Paul was adored by his surviving family members: daughter Cheryl Liberatore (Joseph), son Kenneth Clemens (Melissa), son Dennis Clemens; grandchildren, Erin DeBoer (Stephen), John Michael McCormick (Cynthia), Kara Bonvillian (John), Steven Clemens, Brady Winters, and Darin Winters; great grandchildren, Adelynn DeBoer, Kate DeBoer, Catherine McCormick and Caroline McCormick; brother, William Clemens; and sister, Bernadette Maximovich. Lt. Col. Paul Clemens will be buried at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service with full military honors will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in honor of Lt. Col. Paul Clemens be made to The Roc Solid Foundation (3333-B Station House Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23321 or https://rocsolidfoundation.liveimpactorg/fundraiser/li/8254/D/136377 ) or the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org). Please visit parrfuneralhome.com for further information and to post condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved