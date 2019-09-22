|
Paul J. Moore, Sr., 97, of Jolliff Road passed away on September 18, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, he was the son of the late John K. Moore, Sr. and Genevieve O. Moore. He was predeceased by his loving and devoted wife of 71 years, Mildred "Honey" Kilpatrick Moore on July 17, 2019.
Paul was a member of the Church of St. Therese, Men of St. Therese, Knights of Columbus, Council 418 and DAV Chapter 41. He was a Pearl Harbor Survivor stationed on the Battleship USS West Virginia and later served four years in the Seabees. He retired from the Naval Regional Medical Center, Portsmouth in 1977 and from Maryview Hospital in 1992.
He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, in-law and friend. Left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Joyce M. Rountree, Patricia M. Hankins and husband Doug; two sons, Paul J. Moore, Jr. and wife Robin and David T. Moore and wife Debbie, all of Chesapeake; ten grandchildren, Russell Rountree and wife Kelli, Michael Rountree, Genevieve Hankins, Richard Hankins, Jason Moore and wife Sarah, Justin Moore, Whitney Moore, Julie Mizelle and husband Mark, Anthony Taylor and wife Adriana, Aaron Taylor and wife Patricia; ten great-grandchildren, Tyler, Mallory, Miriam, Ainslee, Roark, Georgia Gene, Luci, Graeson, Easton and Vivian; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his two sisters, Mary M. Hughes and Genevieve M. Nowak; three brothers, Joseph Paul Moore, John K. Moore, Jr. and Edward Moore; and his son-in-law, Wayne Rountree.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, at the Church of St. Therese, 4137 Portsmouth Blvd., Chesapeake. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, at the Church of St. Therese, followed by a reception at the church and burial at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of St. Therese in his memory. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019