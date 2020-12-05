1/2
Paul Joseph Romeo
1934 - 2020
CHESAPEAKE - Paul J. Romeo, 86, died December 3, 2020 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. He was born January 25, 1934 in Plati, Italy, the son of Frank and Catherine (Romeo) Romeo.

Paul immigrated to the United States to Aliquippa, PA when he was 12 years old. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served with honor until his retirement in 1980 following a long and distinguished career. His numerous assignments included the battleships USS Iowa (BB 61) and USS Missouri (BB 63), and the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVA 67).

Paul and Nancy Elaine Dawson were both in their teens when they met and fell in love, married, and were blessed with 64 wonderful years together. Paul was a member of the Catholic Church of St. Stephen, Martyr in Chesapeake.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Saverina Aurelio and Josephine Cusenza, and brother Dominic Romeo.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Nancy (Dawson) Romeo, are his sons Frank Romeo and his wife, Laura; Timothy Romeo and Anne Marie of Norfolk, Douglas Romeo and his wife Beth, of Suffolk; daughter Susan Romeo Piedfort and her husband, Brian of Summerville, SC; two granddaughters, Amanda Romeo and Natalie Eaton; his sisters Mary Yannuzzi and Yolanda Barbuto of Aliquippa, PA, and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at the Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, in Suffolk, VA. Those who wish to remember Paul in a special way may make donations in lieu of flowers to either the Triple R Ranch (757-421-4177) or the Pungo Equine Rescue and Rehab Center (757-721-4646) â€" both have helped with ongoing care for the family horses Lacy and Champ. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Albert G Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
