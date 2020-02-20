|
|
Paul K. Doll died peacefully in Orange Park, Florida on Feb 5th 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by 4 children and many loving grandchildren and great grand children. He served in the US Army and Army National Guard where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was a long time manager for the DMV of Virginia, residing in Kempsville with his loving wife, Mary, for several decades. He was happiest on the golf course and we will miss him. A private family service will be held.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020