Paul Leslie Bishop, 64, of Norfolk, VA passed away peacefully March 27, 2019. He was a resident of the Ocean View area of Norfolk. He graduated from Deep Creek High School. After high school he began his career as a federal civil servant. In 2009, after 37 years of service, Paul retired from NAVSEACENLANT as an Electronics Technician.Paul was predeceased by his mother, Minnie Whitehurst Bishop. He is survived by his father, Elbert M. Bishop, his sister Jackie Cross, and his brother Larry Bishop (Christine), five nieces and nephews, and ten grandnieces and grandnephews.On April 7, 2019 at 2 PM a memorial service will be held at H. D. Oliver Chapel, 1416 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322 after which family and friends are invited to a celebration of Paulâ€™s life at the home of Celeste Hiller, 608 Saber Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322 until 6:00 PM.Memorial donations may be made in Paulâ€™s honor to a charity of oneâ€™s choice.Cremation Society of Virginiaâ€™s Virginia Beach facility is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019
