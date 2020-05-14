Paul L. Hockenberry, 91, of Eustis, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Martinsburg, West Virginia, he moved to Eustis in 2014 from Portsmouth, Virginia. He was a telephone contract supervisor and was a member of the Cradock Presbyterian Church in Portsmouth serving the church as a deacon for many years. He was also a member of the Izaak Walton League, a volunteer for the state of Virginia with the Hunter Safety Education program as an instructor for over 30 years, a NRA Rifle and Pistol instructor and was an active volunteer for the American Red Cross. Paul proudly served his country in the US Navy during Korea. Paul is survived by his daughter, Kathy Hockenberry (Mark) Sineath, Eustis, FL; 4 grandchildren, Christopher Clark, Texas, Ashley Clark of Orlando, FL, Stephen Clark of Orlando, FL, Baron Morales, Japan; 6 great-grandchildren, Cambria, Bain, Arielle, Barrett, Anastasia & Blade. Military graveside services will be held at Florida National Cemetery at a later date once restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic have been lifted. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 14, 2020.