Paul Theodore Schwartz of Florida passed away on April 6, 2019. Born in Milwaukee Wisconsin 1934 he was the third of four brothers, Served as a member of UDT 21-and was a plank owner of Seal Team 2. He had received 3 Purple hearts, a Bronze star and many other commendationsâ€™ thru out his career. Married to the love of his life for over 47 years Nancy Kay (Baker) deceased. Together they raised 6 Children, Marsha (Tim) Stachia (Peter) Norman Clark (Carol) Raleigh Keith, Anna Marie, Paul Jr. 5 grandchildren Logan, Billie Jean, Bobbie Lynn, Christopher, Michael and two great-grandchildren
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019