Paul ptdoc Schwartz

Paul ptdoc Schwartz Obituary
Paul Theodore Schwartz of Florida passed away on April 6, 2019. Born in Milwaukee Wisconsin 1934 he was the third of four brothers, Served as a member of UDT 21-and was a plank owner of Seal Team 2. He had received 3 Purple hearts, a Bronze star and many other commendationsâ€™ thru out his career. Married to the love of his life for over 47 years Nancy Kay (Baker) deceased. Together they raised 6 Children, Marsha (Tim) Stachia (Peter) Norman Clark (Carol) Raleigh Keith, Anna Marie, Paul Jr. 5 grandchildren Logan, Billie Jean, Bobbie Lynn, Christopher, Michael and two great-grandchildren
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019
