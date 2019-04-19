Home

Paul R. Chapman passed away on April 17, 2019. He was the son of Sanford and Betty B. Chapman. He is survived by his mother, Betty B. Chapman of Suffolk, his sister Cheryl A. Morrow (Danny) of Cave Creek, Arizona and a niece, Blair Valone (Michael). And a nephew, LCDR Glenn Smith (Kelly) and four great nieces and nephews. Paul was a member of Suffolk Presbyterian Church and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 80. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday April 23, 2019. Rev. Julie Sterling officiating at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321 at 11 am. Visitation will be on Monday April 22, 2019 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. The family request in lieu of flowers to make donation to . R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2019
