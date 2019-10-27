|
Paul R. McElhaney CWO4 died October 20, 2019 at Sentara Hospice House. His wife Jane McElhaney was at his side.
He was born November 8, 1938 in Connellsville PA to the late Gertrude Cramer & Raymond McElhaney. Raised at an early age by a single parent, he hunted and fished to put food on the table. They were very poor.
He met his wife in high school and were married for 59 years. He is survived by; his wife Jane McElhaney, two granddaughters; Christina & Jessica McElhaney whom he love so much, son, Steven McElhaney, former daughter-in-law, Sandy Self, his sister-in-law Kay, Trump of Connellsville Pa, sister-in-law, Dolly McElhaney & nephew Paul of Springfield, Fl. He has a half-sister, Judy Yosenosky. Plus many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
He was predeceased by his brother Fred, his nephew, Mark McElhaney, and a special brother-in-law, Robert Trump.
He spent 27 years in the Navy, loving every minute of it. Once retiring from the Navy he worked for Norfolk Grumman for 18 years.
There will not be a service per family wishes. We want to thank our Minister of Community Methodist church, Leigh Memorial Hospital, Sentara Hospice House, and Lisa's Residential Care. A special thank you to Al Adams who was always supportive of Paul and Marsha Kennel who has stood by and supported me during this time.
Anyone wishing to make donations please give to the SPCA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019