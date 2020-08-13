51, died Tuesday 8/11/2020 Norfolk General Hospital. Paul was born in Orlando FL, to Paul E Criswell (deceased) and Kathleen Bauman Criswell. After 16 years service, he retired as VBFD Captain/Paramedic. Paul is survived by his wife, Robin Tatem Criswell and son, Landon of Suffolk VA; sister, Christina Criswell Russ (William) and nieces, Taylor and Riley; sister, Susan Criswell Thurbon and nephew, Maxwell. Visitation Friday, August 14th Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Drive, VB 7-9pm. Funeral Service Saturday, August 15th London Bridge Baptist Church (livestreamed) 2460 Potters Road, VB 11am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the memorial fund https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/paul-robert-criswell-memorial-fund/4817/