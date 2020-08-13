1/1
Paul Robert Criswell
51, died Tuesday 8/11/2020 Norfolk General Hospital. Paul was born in Orlando FL, to Paul E Criswell (deceased) and Kathleen Bauman Criswell. After 16 years service, he retired as VBFD Captain/Paramedic. Paul is survived by his wife, Robin Tatem Criswell and son, Landon of Suffolk VA; sister, Christina Criswell Russ (William) and nieces, Taylor and Riley; sister, Susan Criswell Thurbon and nephew, Maxwell. Visitation Friday, August 14th Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Drive, VB 7-9pm. Funeral Service Saturday, August 15th London Bridge Baptist Church (livestreamed) 2460 Potters Road, VB 11am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the memorial fund https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/paul-robert-criswell-memorial-fund/4817/


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
London Bridge Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
