MAYO, Paul Rock, 96, of Richmond, passed away November 3, 2019. He was born November 23, 1922 in West Point, Virginia to James Bryant and Sadie Walker Mayo. He was married on October 20, 1956 to Ellen Petke Mayo, who died in 2009. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James Walker Mayo; and his sister, Alma Mayo Thrift. His survivors include his daughter, Ellie Mayo Speer, and her husband, James (Jay) W. Speer; grandchildren, Jonathan Walker Speer and Ellen Marielle Speer; brother-in-law, Cyril E. Petke; and nephews, James Wilkinson Mayo, Stuart M. Petke, Jr., Preston C. Petke, W. Harold Petke and Mark A. Petke. Fearing another crisis like the Great Depression, Paul Rock's father insisted his sons learn a trade and sent them to The Apprentice School of Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock. His training was interrupted by World War II when he was inducted into the U. S. Navy. He served aboard the USS Midway and other vessels, claiming that every day spent at sea was a day spent seasick. Following the war, he attended The College of William & Mary, graduating with an economics degree and then entered the insurance industry. He retired as a sales representative for Fireman's Fund Insurance. In retirement, Rock enjoyed woodworking, gardening at Reveille, and, most especially, grandchildren. He had a lifelong love of all creatures great and small, particularly his feral kitties. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Reveille United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow. The interment will be at 2:30 p.m. in Sunny Slope Cemetery, West Point. The family suggests that those wishing to make a donation in memory of Rock consider Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23221.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019