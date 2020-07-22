1/
Paul Tomie Johnson Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Tomie Johnson, Sr., 87, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 20, 2020.

Born in Boykins, Virginia, he was the son of the late Joe and Nannie Lou Gregory Johnson. He was also predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Harriett Carawan Johnson; siblings, Mary, Herman Lee, Joe Jr., Claude Lee, Elizabeth, Kermie, Sue and Jubilee. Paul was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. For most of his life, he was a long-distance truck driver, and a life-long Teamsters member. After retirement, Paul was a valued team member at NAE Federal Credit Union.

Survivors include two sons, Paul T. Johnson, Jr. and wife Sandra; David Earl Johnson and wife Joyce; four grandchildren, David A. Johnson, William T. Johnson, Jennifer J. Horton and Katharyn J. Perron; great-grandchildren, William, Hannah, Brittany, Tiffany, Courtney, Joshua, Jacob, Chloe, Deacon and Dorian, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and a large extended family.

The funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Great Bridge Chapel of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. Dr. Will Langford will officiate. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Friends are welcome to view and pay their respects one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research, C/O Treasured Memories Funding (https://www.tmcfunding.com/member/manage-fundraiser/4747/)

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book or to view the service live at www.omanfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Great Bridge Chapel of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Great Bridge Chapel of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved