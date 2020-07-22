Paul Tomie Johnson, Sr., 87, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 20, 2020.
Born in Boykins, Virginia, he was the son of the late Joe and Nannie Lou Gregory Johnson. He was also predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Harriett Carawan Johnson; siblings, Mary, Herman Lee, Joe Jr., Claude Lee, Elizabeth, Kermie, Sue and Jubilee. Paul was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. For most of his life, he was a long-distance truck driver, and a life-long Teamsters member. After retirement, Paul was a valued team member at NAE Federal Credit Union.
Survivors include two sons, Paul T. Johnson, Jr. and wife Sandra; David Earl Johnson and wife Joyce; four grandchildren, David A. Johnson, William T. Johnson, Jennifer J. Horton and Katharyn J. Perron; great-grandchildren, William, Hannah, Brittany, Tiffany, Courtney, Joshua, Jacob, Chloe, Deacon and Dorian, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and a large extended family.
The funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Great Bridge Chapel of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. Dr. Will Langford will officiate. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Friends are welcome to view and pay their respects one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research, C/O Treasured Memories Funding (https://www.tmcfunding.com/member/manage-fundraiser/4747/
)
