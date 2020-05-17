Paul Watts, 66, died Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020 at DePaul Hospital in Norfolk, VA. His death was sudden and completely unexpected. Our family is devastated. Our lives will never be the same.
Paul was the hub in the wheel of a large clan - a laid-back, easy going soul who would do just about anything for anyone. He loved his daily crossword puzzle and the Green Bay Packers and considered himself lucky to have once made it to Lambeau Field to watch his team win.
But more than anything, Paul loved his family. He was a sweet, loving, loyal husband. A wonderful father who was so proud of his kids. The glue that kept his brothers connected.
A native of Norfolk, Paul was the third of five sons born to the late Samuel Reaul and Rosina Esposito Watts.
He attended Christ the King Catholic School, then Norfolk Catholic High School until - as Paul told the story - he was "invited" to leave because he wouldn't cut his long hair. He landed at Maury High School, where he graduated with the class of 1974.
Paul had a long career with the city of Norfolk, serving as a master carpenter for more than 35 years.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Maureen Powers Watts of Norfolk, his daughter Jeannice Watts Hall and her husband Doug of Atlanta, GA, his sons Griffin P. Watts and Morgan T. Watts, both of Norfolk.
Paul is also survived by his brothers Ralph John "Skip" Watts (Paris) of Killington, VT, Joseph Watts (Benita) of Virginia Beach, David Watts (Sandy) of Norfolk, and sister-in-law Debbie Watts of Norfolk. He was predeceased by his older brother Michael Watts.
Paul also leaves behind his wife's family, who loved him like a blood relative: his mother-in-law Dorothy Powers - who Paul considered his second mom - brothers-in-law Richard Powers (Marilyn) of Cherry Hill, NJ, William Powers (Arlene) of Chesapeake, Brian F.X. Powers (Nicole) of Cincinnati, OH, and sisters-in-law Teresa Powers Wanser of Norfolk and Patti Powers Repasky (Steve) of Virginia Beach.
Paul loved being uncle to his nieces and nephews on both sides: Corey, Matt, Rachel, Danial, Kelly and Miranda; Sean, Katy, William, Natalie, Sarah, David, Robert, Ana and Katie.
He is also survived by his aunt Frances Esposito Incontro - his mother's youngest sister -from Staten Island, NY, along with bunch of New York-area cousins.
Our family would like to thank the many friends who have reached out during this difficult time. Paul was such a force in our world. He will be missed far more than any words could ever convey.
Requiescat in pace.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral mass and celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. However, those wishing to pay respects sooner are invited to do so on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Norfolk chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. from 1-4 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.