Or Copy this URL to Share

A funeral mass for Paul Watts, who died May 13, 2020, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Norfolk. The service with be joint with Paul's brother Michael Watts, who died March 7, 2020. Please arrive early to allow for seating. Masks are required. Services provided by H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts.- Norfolk Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store