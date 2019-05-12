Paul E. Whitehurst, III, 75, of Moyock, NC, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on February 23, 2019. Paul was born July 20, 1943 to the late Eva and Paul E. Whitehurst, Jr. Paul was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock, NC and was an avid Bass fisherman for most of his life, affiliated with the Virginia BASS Federation. Paul retired from the Naval Aviation Depot as a quality assurance supervisor in 1995 with 34 years of federal service and later worked at Truck Accessory Center in Moyock for 16 years. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 29 years, Beverly Whitehurst; sister, Marsha Turner; daughters, Kim Overton and Hope Filson; and grandaughters, Kendyl and Kameron Filson.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road in Moyock by Pastor James A. Harrington with a reception following in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, the , or a .May Paul continue to smile down on us as he snags that lunker Bass from the giant fishing hole in the sky. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019