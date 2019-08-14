|
|
Paul William Raper passed away on August 9, 2019 at the age of 86. He was the son of Paul Spence Raper and Mary Leyburn Raper, both deceased. Paul is survived by his brother, Robert E. Raper (Marie); nephews Randolph DuVall (Leslie) and Rob Raper (Terese); nieces Yardley Kush (Ted); and 9 great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 6:00 P.M., Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr., VA Beach. Reception following.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019