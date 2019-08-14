The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Paul William Raper Obituary
Paul William Raper passed away on August 9, 2019 at the age of 86. He was the son of Paul Spence Raper and Mary Leyburn Raper, both deceased. Paul is survived by his brother, Robert E. Raper (Marie); nephews Randolph DuVall (Leslie) and Rob Raper (Terese); nieces Yardley Kush (Ted); and 9 great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 6:00 P.M., Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr., VA Beach. Reception following.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019
