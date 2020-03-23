|
|
Paula A. Cooper-Evans, 60, of Norfolk, VA passed away March 14, 2020. Born June 11, 1959 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Betty Lou Cooper and Melvin Whitfield. Paula was loved by everyone whom she encountered. She was the life of the party, who was always the first one on the dance floor. She will be deeply missed. She was predeceased by two brothers, Anthony Tutson and Ricky Cooper and her grandmother, Louella Hines. Left to cherish her memories are three daughters, Katina Osajie, Cassandra Cooper and Tanisha Cooper; two sons, Marcus Cooper and Emanuel Boomer; three sisters, Iridell Peterson, Cassandra Garrett (Raymond) and Melissa Sutton; two brothers, Clarence Tutson and Roger Brown; 23 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. A visitation will be held 3pm-8pm, Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St., Norfolk. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 23, 2020