The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Cooper-Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula A. Cooper-Evans


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula A. Cooper-Evans Obituary
Paula A. Cooper-Evans, 60, of Norfolk, VA passed away March 14, 2020. Born June 11, 1959 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Betty Lou Cooper and Melvin Whitfield. Paula was loved by everyone whom she encountered. She was the life of the party, who was always the first one on the dance floor. She will be deeply missed. She was predeceased by two brothers, Anthony Tutson and Ricky Cooper and her grandmother, Louella Hines. Left to cherish her memories are three daughters, Katina Osajie, Cassandra Cooper and Tanisha Cooper; two sons, Marcus Cooper and Emanuel Boomer; three sisters, Iridell Peterson, Cassandra Garrett (Raymond) and Melissa Sutton; two brothers, Clarence Tutson and Roger Brown; 23 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. A visitation will be held 3pm-8pm, Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St., Norfolk. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -