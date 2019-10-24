|
Paula Bremer Green, 75, of Prescott, Arizona. Passed away in Flagstaff, Arizona on August 20, 2019. Formerly, Paula was a resident of Chesapeake, Virginia.
She was born on April 2, 1944 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to parents, Dr. Harold Harbo and his wife, Marie Bremer Harbo.
Paula is survived by her beloved Husband of 13 years, Brian Ray.
It was in October 1970 that they walked into each others lives, first as friends and much later, as husband and wife.
She was a graduate of Old Dominion University where she earned her Bachelors of Science degree. She retired in 1987 from enjoying an Office Manager position with Norfolk Key and Lock.
Paula was a member of the Adam Thoroughgood Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a member of the Bayside Chapter of the Harley Davidson Motorcycle club, as well as the Colonial Virginia Chapter of the Model A Ford Club.
Paula's love of Horses was evident in her dedication to riding, jumping and showing events throughout her life. She also loved to travel, often with her husband Brian, where they would ride Harley Davidson Motorcycles together.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
At the Coastal Virginia Unitarian Universalists Church - located at 809 S. Military Highway. Virginia Beach, Virginia 23464-1823. Donations can be made to the A.S.P.C.A. in her name.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 24, 2019