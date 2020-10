Or Copy this URL to Share

Paula, 68, died Sept. 29, 2020. Chapel service 4 PM Monday, Oct. 5, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth. Survived by husband Edward; sons, Jeffrey and Mark Rogers. www.SturtevantFH.com

