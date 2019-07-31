|
Paula Jean Samay Hoffower, of Virginia Beach, VA, was received into her Heavenly home on July 27, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 5, 1948, to Paul W. Samay and Joan P. Samay (both predeceased). Paula was surrounded in love at her passing by her husband of 48 years, Jim, and family.
Paula cherished her family and many friends made throughout her life. She never turned away from making friends from strangers. A highly devoted teacher, she taught second grade early in her career; English as a Second Language while in Japan; and numerous craft classes to her friends everywhere. Her love for volunteering was highlighted through her service at the St. Paulâ€™s United Methodist Church food pantry in Chesapeake, VA.
In addition to her devoted husband, Paula is survived by her two daughters, Kristen Delozier (John) of Virginia Beach; Diane Bandholz (Paul) of Poolesville, MD; and son, Brian Hoffower (Skylar) of Round Rock, Texas. Her six grandchildren include Brooke Delozier, Logan Roadcap, Teagan and Cassidy Bandholz, and Riley and Kaia Hoffower. Her surviving siblings include Fred Samay (Debbie); Tina Wise (Sam); Greg Samay (Denise); and Doris Sheldon (Bob).
The family expresses sincere appreciation to the superior services received from the staff of Intrepid USA Hospice, especially to Susan Peters and Gracey Dise. They would also like to recognize the compassionate care received from Comfort Keepers and heartfelt gratitude for their wonderful neighbors and Church family for all their Love and Support during Paulaâ€™s illness.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. at Community United Methodist Church at 1072 Old Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach. A reception will follow in the church Social Hall. Interment will be at the Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery at Hampton Roads in Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to the National Brain Tumor Society, or the church of your choosing. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019