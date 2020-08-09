CHESAPEAKE - Paula Marie Smith, 70, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Scahill and her parents, Harry and Elizabeth Adams.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Smith; daughter, Cyndy Bohannon and her husband Kevin; son, Tim Smith II and his wife Janna-Beth; adopted son, Bradley Harrison and his wife Jessica; three sisters, Joan Anderson, Cheryl Scott and Della Collins; four grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice
.
Services will be private.
