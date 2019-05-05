The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Paulette Ann Moran, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Family Matriarch, and friend to all she touched, departed our world to be with the Lord on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was 73. Paulette navigated through life driven by her love of family and guided by our Lord and many guardian angels. Paulette was challenged along lifeâ€™s path by cancer and other physical detours, never complaining or giving in, conquering every road block along lifeâ€™s journey. Paulette is survived by her husband of 53 years, George; son, Stephen and his wife Sue; daughter, Christine and husband Keith Stover; grandchildren, Ty, Cody and wife Annalise, Gage, Tanner, Treasure, and Jaydon.She was known as Gram Gram, mom, and Miss Paulette to the many extended family and friends; she touched with her wit, humor, love, and affection. All who knew her will miss her friendly smile, her presents and compassion deeply.A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel is assisting with the arrangements. Condolences may be offered to the family at;www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
