Paulette "Paula" F. Sahagun, 67, of Norfolk, VA, passed away September 15, 2019.
Born in Canton, OH, she was the daughter of the late Paul F. and Mazie L. Lee.
Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 47 years, Hector F. Sahagun; daughter, Ann Gormus; son, Robert Sahagun; sisters, Linda Waddell, Kathy Derwacter and her husband, Bill, and Lorraine Zenger; brothers, David Swiney and his wife, Brenda, Ronald Lee and his wife, Sandra, and Paul Lee, Jr.; grandchildren, Morgan Gormus, Miranda Cilento, Jordan Sahagun, Sierra Fuentes, Shiann Fuentes, and Alayna Sahagun; and five great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 20, 2019