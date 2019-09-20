The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Paulette F. "Paula" Sahagun

Paulette F. "Paula" Sahagun Obituary
Paulette "Paula" F. Sahagun, 67, of Norfolk, VA, passed away September 15, 2019.

Born in Canton, OH, she was the daughter of the late Paul F. and Mazie L. Lee.

Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 47 years, Hector F. Sahagun; daughter, Ann Gormus; son, Robert Sahagun; sisters, Linda Waddell, Kathy Derwacter and her husband, Bill, and Lorraine Zenger; brothers, David Swiney and his wife, Brenda, Ronald Lee and his wife, Sandra, and Paul Lee, Jr.; grandchildren, Morgan Gormus, Miranda Cilento, Jordan Sahagun, Sierra Fuentes, Shiann Fuentes, and Alayna Sahagun; and five great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m.

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 20, 2019
