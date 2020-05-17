Paulette J. Naomi Lyle
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paulette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Paulette Jacqueline Naomi Lyle, 76, of Princess Anne County joined her late husband Thomas E. Lyle Sr. in Heaven, on May 14, 2020. Born on July 24, 1943 to the late Martha Scutchings and Willie Nichols. She attended Union Kempsville High School and graduated in 1961. She was a loving mother of five children. Paulette leaves to cherish her memories her children, Paula Smith (Calvin), Thomas Lyle Jr. (Yvette), John Lyle (Wendy), Cassandra Lyle, and Timothy Lyle. Services will be private. www.beachfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved