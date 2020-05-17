Mrs. Paulette Jacqueline Naomi Lyle, 76, of Princess Anne County joined her late husband Thomas E. Lyle Sr. in Heaven, on May 14, 2020. Born on July 24, 1943 to the late Martha Scutchings and Willie Nichols. She attended Union Kempsville High School and graduated in 1961. She was a loving mother of five children. Paulette leaves to cherish her memories her children, Paula Smith (Calvin), Thomas Lyle Jr. (Yvette), John Lyle (Wendy), Cassandra Lyle, and Timothy Lyle. Services will be private. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.