The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline C. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline C. Miller Obituary
Pauline "Polly" C. Miller, 87, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away April 10, 2019.Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mabel Tennefoss. She was the widow of Harvey Miller and a longtime member of Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church.Left to cherish her memory: two sons, George â€œWinnieâ€ Crowling and wife, Melinda, and Edward K. Crowling and wife, Patty; a brother, Jimmy Tennefoss (Jean) grandchildren, Crystal Christensen (Derek), Carole Lee (Jordan), Diana Intagliata (Andrew) and Kevin Crowling; and great-grandchildren, Loralie, Lillian, Ella, Emory, and Gabriel.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Sunday, April 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church, 2041 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Chesapeake, VA on Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now