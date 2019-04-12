|
Pauline "Polly" C. Miller, 87, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away April 10, 2019.Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mabel Tennefoss. She was the widow of Harvey Miller and a longtime member of Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church.Left to cherish her memory: two sons, George â€œWinnieâ€ Crowling and wife, Melinda, and Edward K. Crowling and wife, Patty; a brother, Jimmy Tennefoss (Jean) grandchildren, Crystal Christensen (Derek), Carole Lee (Jordan), Diana Intagliata (Andrew) and Kevin Crowling; and great-grandchildren, Loralie, Lillian, Ella, Emory, and Gabriel.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Sunday, April 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church, 2041 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Chesapeake, VA on Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2019