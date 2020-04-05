The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway
Roseland, VA 22967
(434) 277-5194
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway
Roseland, VA 22967
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodland Cemetery
Arrington, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline J. Harris


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline J. Harris Obituary
Pauline J. Harris, 82, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1937 to Herman N. Johnson and Stella S. Johnson in Nelson County, VA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward "Pat" L. Harris; brothers, Herman Johnson Jr. and M. G. "Butch" Johnson; sisters, Virginia "Ginny" Miller and Bettie Ruth Smith.

She is survived by her son, David (Terrie) Harris; daughter, Lori (Billy) Kello; granddaughters, Jade (Andy) Howington, Devyn Brumfield, and Meghan Harris; grandsons, Nick Johnson and James Harris; great-grandson, Lorenzo Brumfield; brother, Robert (Molly) Johnson; sister, Helen (Richard) Davis; brothers-in-law, Dixon Smith, Herbert (Gene) Harris, Ray Harris, and Arthur Harris; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Harris and Carrie Harris; and a ton of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Pauline's caregiver, Kissy Barnes for the love and tenderness that she showered Pauline with and her kindness towards all of us. She was just what we needed to keep the calmness in our breaking hearts. We would also like to thank the staff at Kindred Hospice.

Visitation will be at Byrum Parr Funeral Home in Roseland, VA, on Sunday, April 5, 2020 from 12-12:30pm. A graveside service will follow at 1pm at Woodland Cemetery, Arrington, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -