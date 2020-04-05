|
Pauline J. Harris, 82, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1937 to Herman N. Johnson and Stella S. Johnson in Nelson County, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward "Pat" L. Harris; brothers, Herman Johnson Jr. and M. G. "Butch" Johnson; sisters, Virginia "Ginny" Miller and Bettie Ruth Smith.
She is survived by her son, David (Terrie) Harris; daughter, Lori (Billy) Kello; granddaughters, Jade (Andy) Howington, Devyn Brumfield, and Meghan Harris; grandsons, Nick Johnson and James Harris; great-grandson, Lorenzo Brumfield; brother, Robert (Molly) Johnson; sister, Helen (Richard) Davis; brothers-in-law, Dixon Smith, Herbert (Gene) Harris, Ray Harris, and Arthur Harris; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Harris and Carrie Harris; and a ton of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Pauline's caregiver, Kissy Barnes for the love and tenderness that she showered Pauline with and her kindness towards all of us. She was just what we needed to keep the calmness in our breaking hearts. We would also like to thank the staff at Kindred Hospice.
Visitation will be at Byrum Parr Funeral Home in Roseland, VA, on Sunday, April 5, 2020 from 12-12:30pm. A graveside service will follow at 1pm at Woodland Cemetery, Arrington, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020