STURTEVANT FUNERAL HOME INC
2690 Bridge Rd.
Suffolk, VA 23435
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel
Payton Wortham Sr. Obituary
On Saturday, October 12, 2019, Peyton Eugene Wortham Sr., loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 77. Peyton was born in Warrenton, North Carolina to Carl Wortham & Willa Mae Jamison. Peyton is survived by his wife Harriett Wortham, three children Peyton Wortham Jr, Margaret Forshee, and Kayla Wortham, and siblings Ronnie Wortham, Dennis Wortham, Kristie Rollins, and Pat Wilkins. Peyton is a grandfather to nine and great grandfather to ten. One of his greatest passions was raising and breeding the most exotic tropical fish. His hard work over the years consisted of maintenance at Skippy Peanut Butter, Sara Lee, and Nestle, as well as owning and operating several contracting businesses. Throughout his years, Peyton's quick wit and funny humor left a lasting impression on the lives of many.

We welcome friends and family to join us in a celebration of his life at Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel at 4:00 pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation in his name.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 15, 2019
