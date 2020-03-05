|
|
Pearl Catherine Reasor, 99, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born in Flippin, KY to the late Thomas G. and Sarah Register Button and was predeceased by her beloved husband, John A. Reasor, Sr. She was an author, having published four books, and was a longtime member and former Sunday School teacher of Kempsville Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joyce Ann Renard (Robert), Mary Jane Caudill (Phil), Sara "Katy" Caudill (Bob), Roy Mack Reasor (Judy) and John A. Reasor, Jr.; grandchildren, Keith Reasor (Karen), Rob Caudill (Kim), Randy Renard (Jamie), Jason Renard and Meredith Williams (B.J.); ten great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. A funeral ceremony will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Kempsville Baptist Church, 5204 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach with Dr. Kelly Burris officiating. She will be laid to rest on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12 noon at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2020