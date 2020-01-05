|
|
Our beloved Pearl Eunice Young departed this life to be with the Lord while peacefully at rest on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born to Pearl and Walter Vinson on December 1, 1941 in Courtland, Virginia.
In 1985, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree from Norfolk State University. She would go on to retire after 30+ years of dedicated service in the field of nursing. Pearl was extremely proficient and passionate about her profession. This passion was also evident as she served as Deaconess and a member of the nursing ministry (Healing Hands) at First Baptist Church Lamberts Point.
The homegoing service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church Lamberts Point, 1268 W 38th Street, Norfolk, VA 23508. Funeral arrangements are being provided by Metropolitan Funeral Service. For more information, please visit https://metropolitanfuneralservice.com or call 757-628-1000.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020