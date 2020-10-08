Pearl Joyce Breeden Prezioso, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 94, following a brief hospitalization. Pearl was born on 19 August, 1926, one of five children, to George and Katie Mae Breeden of Charlottesville, VA.The service and viewing will be private and for family only due to CDC guidelines and COVID-19 precautions. Hopefully conditions will permit a full celebration of her life at a later date. Our apologies to all our good friends. A full obituary is available, and condolences may be made at: