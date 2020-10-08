1/1
Pearl Joyce Breeden Prezioso
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl Joyce Breeden Prezioso, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 94, following a brief hospitalization. Pearl was born on 19 August, 1926, one of five children, to George and Katie Mae Breeden of Charlottesville, VA.

The service and viewing will be private and for family only due to CDC guidelines and COVID-19 precautions. Hopefully conditions will permit a full celebration of her life at a later date. Our apologies to all our good friends. A full obituary is available, and condolences may be made at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved