|
|
Pearl Peacock Old, 90, of Chesapeake, passed away at home, Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Born in Greene County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Burnie and Isabelle Peacock. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Earl Peacock, Burnice Jones, and Shirley Webb. Mrs. Old was a charter member of Great Bridge Presbyterian Church. She was a long-time employee at Mutual Federal Savings and Loan Association.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, George Ray Old; her son, G. Ray Old, Jr. and wife Julie; grandchildren, Kathryn Elisabeth Old and Justin Alexander Old; siblings, Melva Taylor and Janet Sharp, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Great Bridge Presbyterian Church. The interment will be private in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday at Oman Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Old's memory to Great Bridge Presbyterian Church, Chesapeake.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 5, 2019