Peggy Ann Gregg, age 86, passed away on October 11, 2020 after a long illness with her family by her side. Peggy was born March 6, 1934 to the late Mamie Jane Smith and Frank McNulty Grove, Sr. She grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee as the youngest of seven children in a very loving, close-knit family. The love of family meant the most to her during her entire life.
Peggy married her high school sweetheart, John Richard Gregg and began her life as a dedicated Navy wife living in Chincoteague, Virginia; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; Sanford, Florida and Norfolk, Virginia where eventually John retired. She was predeceased by John in 1998 after a 34 year marriage.
Peggy was an accomplished "Southern cook" who passed on her culinary talent to her daughter and grandchildren. She looked forward to cooking family favorites for all holidays and special occasions. Peggy also had a love of flowers and gardening and could make anything grow. She also enjoyed watching the many types of birds that would flock to her feeders.
One of her greatest joys came later in life when she and her daughter became the owners of Jacobson Fine Papers & Gifts in Virginia Beach. She looked forward to coming to the shop every day and getting to know her customers, many of whom became like family. Heaven will certainly have the most gorgeous presents wrapped by Miss Peggy as she was affectionately called.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Melissa Gregg Lange and husband, Perry; her grandchildren, Tyler Gregg Lange of Richmond, Virginia; Sara Ann Lange of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and her faithful poodle, Mr. G. She is also survived by her brother, Frank "Cody" Grove of Knoxville, Tennessee along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Ruth Jones, Margaret Tipton, Inez Coile and Dorothy Blair as well as her brother Charles Grove.
The family would like to thank Suzette, Nina, Gina and Vangie of Love Ones First for the amazing care provided to Peggy over the last six months. Their love, compassion, knowledge and dedication is unsurpassed. The family would also like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice for their ongoing attention and support to Peggy during her illness.
Due to Covid restrictions and the safety of family and friends, a celebration of Peggy's life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest in Knoxville, Tennessee with her husband at a private ceremony.
