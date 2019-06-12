Peggy Ann Jordan, 87, of Virginia Beach went to be with our Lord Jesus on June 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Dave Jordan. Peggy was the youngest child of the late James B. Pickering and Louise (Godsey) Pickering of Florida. She is survived by her three children: David Jordan (Linda), Kathy Sacks (David) and Randall Jordan, three granddaughters: Becky (Mike), Jenny (Jon), Katy (Steven) and two great grandchildren: Riley and Samantha, all in Virginia, as well as her sister Betty Winslow and many nephews and nieces.Peggy was a warm gracious loving spirit whether at home or work or church. She welcomed everyone into her home and taught her children to love and respect everyone. Peggy enjoyed reading, stamping and genealogy research. She had wonderful collections of Santa Claus figurines and miniature lighthouses. She was a long-term active member (50+ years) of Kempsville Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir, working in the library and the friendships of her Bible study class. Peggy retired from the City of Virginia Beach Social Services after 20+ years of service. In retirement Peggy and Dave enjoyed traveling around the United States with her two sisters and their spouses. The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, June 13, from 4pm to 7pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, June 14 at 1pm at Graham Funeral Home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk in a private family service. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and to leave a note to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary