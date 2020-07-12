Peggy Ann Bradley Kovacs, 71, passed away on July 10, 2020. She was born in Virginia Beach, VA to the late, Clyde and Margie Waller Bradley. She was a member of South Mills Church of Christ, South Mills, NC.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 53 years, Lawrence Kovacs; children, Sam Bradley (Angie), Larry Kovacs (Michelle) and Dianna Kovacs-Colclasure (Steve); grandchildren, Walter, Nicholas, Ashley, Star, Brad, Reese, Jamie, Mandie and Bubba; 9 great-grandchildren and numerous other loving family and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11am at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake with Minister Ron Stuart officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-7:30pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com
where you may leave a note to the family.