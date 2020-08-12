1/1
Peggy Ann Prayer
Peggy Ann Prayer (Pocketbook) age 74 transitioned to her resting place in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home in Chesapeake, Virginia surrounded by her loved ones. Peggy graduated from I.C. Norcom High School, June 1964. She married the late Edward (Dooley) Prayer, Jr. and they were blessed with two beautiful daughters - Terri Lynne and Toya Latrice.

She worked as a Supply Technician at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for many years.

She was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Arthur Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memories her mother and best friend, Julia Best Jackson. Daughters Terri and Toya of Maryland. Grandchildren Tiara (Angelo), TeKuay (Brian) and Terran (Ashlee) also of Maryland along with Great Grandchildren. Sisters - Ethelyn (Janet) Harris, Amy Tolbert, Vanessa (Doll) Person (Earl) and Marion Mason (Phillip) and Brothers - Carlston (Liz), Arthur and Don (Pat). J.T. Fisher Funeral Services is handling arrangements with viewing on Thursday from 4-7 pm. and service Friday at 1:00 p.m. at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services and burial at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
AUG
14
Service
01:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
